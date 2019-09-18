Raveena Tandon becomes nani and shares pictures from grandchild’s homecoming

Actress Raveena Tandon who is these days seen judging the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 has now become a grandmother. Sometime back she announced her adopted daughter Chhaya’s pregnancy and now her social media handle has the pictures from the homecoming of her grandchild. Sharing the picture, Raveena wrote, “Thanking the pantheon almighty. The baby comes home.”

In the pictures that the actress hs shared, everyone can be seen praying while Chhaya carries her baby in her arms. In another picture, the mother can be seen performing puja with her son. This is Chhaya's second child with husband Shawn Mendes. Have a look:

Earlier, she shared a picture from her baby shower and wrote, "Me and my brood ! My baby’s baby! Countdown has begun !!@officialrashathadani"

Her friend and Nutritionist Pooja Makhija took to her Instagram to share pictures from the baby shower and wrote, “Cheers to the ‘Nani to be’! Many preach unselfish love but @officialraveenatandon you practice it with true passion. Was so touching to see you celebrate the baby shower of your adopted baby with such perfection and care. And @officialrashathadani you were the such a great host, compere and I’m sure a super ‘masi to be’ So so proud of you Ravs.”

Raveena adopted two girls, Pooja and Chhaya when she was a single mother in 1995. The two kids were then 11 and 8 years old respectively. She later married Anil Thadani in 2004 and was blessed with two kids Rasha in 2005 and Ranbir in 2008.

