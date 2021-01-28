Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAVEENA TANDON, AMRITA RAO Raveena Tandon, Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol raise funds for national-level archer Arjun Yadav

Bollywood celebrities including Raveena Tandon, Amrita Rao, and her husband RJ Anmol have come forward to raise funds in support of Jaipur-based national level archer Arjun Yadav, who needs the right equipment to pursue his dream of representing the country in the sport. Arjun, a 26-year-old whose father is a plumber, hit rock bottom financially during the Covid-19 times. It took a toll on his efforts to attain his dream. He reached out to popular radio jockey Anmol via Instagram. In turn, Anmol took the initiative of starting an online fundraiser that was publicised through social media.

The effort worked out wonders, and over Rs 3,00,000 was raised within three days and with over 130 contributors. The amount has been used to purchase a bow and arrow for Arjun.

"I could see Anmol was genuinely emotional about the irony of a guy named Arjun not having a bow and arrow to fulfill his dream. His campaign was heartfelt and my contribution is just a drop in the ocean of generous hearts," Amrita said.

Raveena added: "I am so happy to be associated with this special cause started by RJ Anmol for our national archery champion Arjun Yadav. I feel as a nation, it's extremely important for each one of us to come forward and support our athletes who bring our country laurels on an international platform. I urge everyone to do their bit and help Arjun prepare himself and represent India at the Asian Games."

Arjun's happiness knew no bounds when he was told that the target was met and he was given a glimpse of the purchased equipment over a video call.

"I have always believed that when you want something, the universe conspires to make it happen. This time it was through Anmol sir. I had never thought a fundraiser could help me get the bow and arrow but I am grateful to Anmol sir and to each contributor for helping me. I feel my responsibility to perform well and to make a name for myself has increased manifold after so many people have shown faith in me. I hope to make them proud with my journey. I will always be indebted to Anmol sir," said the archer.