Rasika Duggal beats lockdown blues Mirzapur style: Hum bhi survive karenge, tum bhi

Weekend curfews and lockdown, state governments have been actively taking measures to curb the spread of covid 19. 'Lockdown-like' curfew measures have been clamped from Wednesday night in Maharashtra and people residing in the state are already feeling lockdown blues. Actress Rasika Dugal is beating these lockdown blues in Mirzapur style. The actress took to Instagram to post a still from her popular web series sharing her secret to surviving the lockdown.

In the picture, Rasika is dressed in a blue saree and gold jewellery as Beena Tripathi, her popular avatar in the show. In the caption, she encouraged fans to beat the "lockdown blues", saying together they would survive lockdown. She wrote: "To everyone feeling lockdown blues - Hum bhi survive karenge, tum bhi survive karoge #Mirzapur #BeenaTripathi #ThrowbackThursday #TBT #Lockdown2021"

Section 144 has been imposed in Maharashtra by the state government owing to rise in Covid cases. The section bars groups of more than five people in public. As per the order issued by the Mumbai police, all establishments, public places, activities, services, shall remain closed and nobody will visit public places without a valid reason.

The services and activities mentioned in the essential category are exempted from the order during the period. They are also exempted from 7 am to 8 pm on working days and their movement and operations will remain unrestricted, the order stated.

People have been asked to follow the social distancing norms, use face mask and observe the directions of the state government issued to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Rasika was last seen essaying a cameo role in the sci-fi comedy web series " Ok Computer". She has been known for her versatile roles in series such as " Out Of Love", "A Suitable Boy", "Delhi Crime" and "Mirzapur". She has also been a part of films such as "Qissa", "Tu Hai Mera Sunday" and "Manto".

