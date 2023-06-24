Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's secret intimate meeting sparks dating rumours again | Video

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda dating

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have long been speculated to be dating. However, earlier this year, reports of their break-up left fans heartbroken. While the two actors never spoke regarding the same, we now believe that they are together again. The couple frequently makes headlines due to connection rumours. They appeared together in films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, and their chemistry has been praised by audiences ever since.

Rashmika-Vijay dating?

Recently, a video surfaced online in which Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda are seen spending some quality time with their friends and fam in a restaurant. It was shared on Reddit, which left the fans wondering if the two are still dating or have patched up.

Sreenivas Bellamkonda and Rashmika

Earlier, it was rumoured that Rashmika was dating Telugu star Sreenivas Bellamkonda. The rumours sparked after they were spotted together at the Mumbai airport. Not only this, but reports also claimed that Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda have broken up. While the Pushpa actress remained mum, Sreenivas opened up on the matter. ALSO READ: Sreenivas Bellamkonda dating Rashmika Mandanna? Chatrapathi Star breaks silence 'We bumped into…'

Sreenivas confirmed that he and Rashmika are not dating. In a chat show, the Chatrapathi actor also wondered how the rumours had even started surfacing and for what reasons. Speaking with Siddharth Kannan, he confessed, “I don’t know how it came, I think it’s absolutely baseless because we were just good friends and we actually bumped (into each other at the airport.) We both are from Hyderabad, and we keep coming to Mumbai so it’s almost like we keep bumping into each other so many times but it’s hardly once or twice they (paparazzi) have seen us coming out of the airport. That’s about it."

Talking about Rashmika, Sreenivas said that the former always brings a lot of energy whenever she is in a room. He called Rashmika a vibrant person and he feels that she should not lose this quality about her personality. Praising Rashmika, the actor said, “Always be that energetic, always bring that energy. Whenever she’s in a room, she brings a lot of energy. She’s such a vibrant person, I think she shouldn’t lose that."

What's next for Rashmika and Vijay?

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Siddharth Malhotra. Helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, the film premiered on Netflix on January 20. It marked her first film with Sidharth Malhotra. Now, the actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Animal', which stars Ranbir Kapoor. It is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

On the other hand, Vijay will be seen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Kushi. Also, he has VD12 in his kitty. According to media reports, Vijay would play a police officer in the upcoming film. If this is true, VD will be wearing a Khakhi for the first time on the big screen. Sithara Entertainments, a famous production company, is collaborating with Fortune Four Cinemas for the film. The cast list is being kept under wraps. More information about the film will be released soon.

