Rashmika Mandanna shares pearls of wisdom for fans: 'Spend your time on something that gives you happiness'

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is an avid social media user and enjoys a massive fan folowing. The actress, who rose to fame with her work in Telugu films and will soon make her Bollywood debut with ‘Mission Majnu.' The charming actress keeps sharing updates about her upcoming projects, pictures and videos from recent outings, holidays or photoshoots. Now, she dropped a beautiful thought on Twitter to cheer up her followers. The actress has lately been posting positive messages to bring a smile on her fans face during the tough times of the pandemic.

Rashmika wrote "Something a friend of mine told me.. and I think I need to tell you all too..Spend your time on something that gives you either pleasure (happiness- something that makes you smile and feel happy) or money or knowledge.. nothing else! Period! "

The actress has given hit films in Telugu such as ‘Dear Comrade' and ‘Geetha Govindam'.

The South Indian star has time and again left her fans impressed either by her acting skills or through her beauty. The actress who made her debut with the 2016 Kannada film Kirik Party is much-loved so much so that she was declared as a 'national crush' by Google. Rashmika also won the tag of 'Most Desirable Woman of 2020' for the second time.

She is all set to step into the Bollywood industry opposite Sidharth Malhotra in 'Mission Majnu.' Not only this, she has even signed her second project 'Goodbye' that too opposite megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Recently, Rashmika also launched an initiative called ‘Spreading Hopes' to celebrate the Good Samaritans from all across the country, who have gone out of their way to help others during the devastating second wave of the pandemic. She aims to encourage people to value these superheroes, and get inspired by their work.

