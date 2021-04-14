Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASHMIKA_MANDANNA Rashmika Mandanna's parents 'almost couldn't believe' she'd work with Amitabh Bachchan

South actress Rashmika Mandanna, who will sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in the film "Goodbye", says her family almost could not believe the news that she had bagged the film. "Amitabh Bachchan -- the name brings in so much respect. When my parents got to know that I would be starring opposite Mr. Bachchan in 'Goodbye', they almost couldn't believe it," she says.

"My parents are huge fans of sir and while growing up, and I have watched so many of his films. They were so excited for me!" she says. Sharing the advice her parents gave her, Rashmika says: "They treated me like how a teacher teaches a student -- 'Do a good job, be attentive and learn the lines well', which I think is very cute!"

Earlier, Rashmika had shared an interesting anecdote about the film. "Initially when I read the script, it was just about the script because nobody told me anything about who was going to be cast beside me! I liked the script and later I was told that, Bachchan sir would be in the film and I was like, 'wait, come again. what?!' It sounded too good to be true and I thought someone was playing a prank," she recalled.

"Until the announcement was done, I was like, 'ok, is this happening? what is happening, please someone tell me'. Then the announcement happened and I was like 'ok, this is happening'," Rashmika added.

"Goodbye" is Rashmika's second Bollywood project after the upcoming spy thriller "Mission Majnu".