Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASHMIKA Rashmika Mandanna overwhelmed on being named 'most influential south star' by Forbes

South actress Rashmika Mandanna has successfully earned mass popularity in the north as well. The actress has been credited with some of the best performances in South Indian films. In the year 2020, search giant Google also declared her the National Crush of India. Rashmika says she has been overwhelmed by the love she has received ever since she topped the Forbes list of 'Most Influential Stars' of south cinema.

Rashmika has been juggling between shootings and the promotions for her movie 'Pushpa'.

The 'Dear Comrade' actress who plays a native Chittoor woman in 'Pushpa', said that the makers had picked her for her familiarity with the language. "My role in the movie is closer to reality. I worked hard for this movie. Especially the picturisation of songs was a bit difficult," Rashmika expressed.

Recently, Rashmika topped the Forbes list of the 'Most Influential Stars' of south cinema. On being quizzed about the same, the actress expressed that she has been overwhelmed by the kind of love she has received ever since.

"I feel humbled and thankful. This is what I work for. The love is unlimited. I am only thankful and trying to stay grounded as well", Rashmika conveyed.

Also read: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's action drama 'Pushpa' trailer unveiled

Rashmika is to appear in a couple of Bollywood movies, of which one is a movie alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan. As 'Pushpa: The Rise' is all set to release in theatres Friday, Rashmika has been participating in back-to-back promotions in different cities across India. Helmed by Sukumar, 'Pushpa' is a two-part movie, which also stars Fahad Fassil as a bad cop.