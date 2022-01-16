Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDDHARTH MALHOTRA Rashmika Mandanna pens sweetest wish for Mission Majnu co-star Siddharth Malhotra on his birthday

After enthralling the audience with her recent release 'Pushpa', actress Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Mission Majnu’, which also features none other than Siddharth Malhotra. Rashmika on Sunday (January 16) took to her social media to wish Siddharth on his birthday. Sharing an adorable picture of the two together, Rashmika wrote, "@sidmalhotra .. we for sure need to take more pichas together.. Happy happy birthday to you!"

In the picture, both Rashmika and Siddharth can be seen grinning. Indeed, they both look adorable.

Directed by Shantanu Baagchi, Mission Majnu will mark Rashmika's big-ticket debut in Bollywood. Apart from ‘Mission Majnu’, Rashmika is also a part of ‘Goodbye’, in which she will be seen sharing screen space with veteran stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, and Neena Gupta.