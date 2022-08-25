Rashmika Mandanna gives a sneak peek of her 'own little world', says 'It’s so strange but...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASHMIKAMANDANNA Rashmika Mandanna gives a glimpse of her own little world

Rashmika Mandanna, who is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with the Amitabh Bachchan starrer GoodBye, recently took to social media and shared a set of pictures. The actress dropped a few subtle images which showed Rashmika in different shades. Sharing the post, the actress said these are the actual pictures that describe her as she really is.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a post and noted that she doesn't know when these photos were taken, but they define her other than being an actor. The Pushpa actor went on to remark that in these pictures, she is in her own little world.

Her caption read, "I don’t really remember when this was shot.. but other than being an actor… I think these are the four pictures just describe me as ME! They say na - that pictures can speak a thousand words.. it such does.. i don’t remember when these were taken but I think I remember the feeling I had when these were taken.. so well this is me in my own lil world.. It makes me feel calm.. looking at these pictures.. it’s so strange but love it"

The actress has been having a dream run in both the Tamil and Telugu industries, with all her recent films, from 'Pushpa' to the recently released 'Sita Ramam', going on to become superhits.

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming projects

On the work front, apart from Goodbye, the actress has two more major movies in Bollywood under her kitty. The actress will star in the film Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor and in Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra. The actress also has two major South projects lined up. Currently, she is working on Vamshi Paidipally's bilingual film, 'Varisu', featuring actor Vijay in the lead. Also, she is reprising her role as Srivalli in the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa The Rule. The makers recently had a puja ceremony just before the production commences.

