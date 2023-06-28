Rashmika Mandanna drops adorable pic on Instagram; shares her super weird habit

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rashmika Mandanna's latest photo is adorable

Rashmika Mandanna is called the national crush for a reason. Each time she drops a photo on social media, she leaves everyone in complete awe. Rashmika took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo. In the click, Rashmika was seen winking as she held a dessert in her hand.

In the caption of her post, Rashmika shared a ‘super weird’ habit of hers and wrote, “You know, on my cheat days I always must order desserts first before actually my main meal ok... and a lot of my friends find this super weird. So I just wanted to understand... if this is just me or any one of you also do this... ."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika is currently shooting for the sequel of her blockbuster movie, Pushpa. Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule also stars Allu Arjun in the lead. The film is also likely to star Sai Pallavi. Reportedly, the makers are also planning to get on board a Bollywood actor too. However, no name has been officially announced as of now.

Pushpa 2’s final release date has also not been announced as of now. It was earlier said that the film is likely to hit theatres in December 2023. However, a recent report by Pinkvilla claimed that Pushpa 2 is unlikely to release any time before May 2024. The entertainment portal claimed that the film’s director Sukumar wants to leave no stone unturned to bring the ‘best cinematic experience’ for the audience. Therefore, he is likely to postpone the movie a little.

