Rashmika Mandanna collaborates with Deepika Padukone, Kapil Sharma for 'Mega Blockbuster' | Details

Rashmika Mandanna is collaborating with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and comedian Kapil Sharma for the upcoming project, titled 'Mega Blockbuster.' Seems like something huge is coming for all the movie buffs as Bollywood and the South announced the collaboration. Along with Pushpa actress, Karthi, and Trishna Krishnan also star in the abovementioned project. Taking to their social media, the cast has shared posters, leaving fans curious about the collab.

Rashmika Mandanna's post

The Pushpa actress, who is set to make her Bollywood debut, shared a poster of herself from 'Mega Blockbuster' and wrote, "Fun stuff." She used hashtags -- Trailer Out 4th Sept, Mega Blockbuster, Excited, and Collab. In the poster, Rashmika is seen joining her hands as she posed for the camera.

Deepika and Kapil's post

Deepika too dropped the poster and captioned it, "Surprise" with hashtags Trailer Out 4th Sept and Mega Blockbuster. The actress donned an 'excitement expression' in the poster.

Kapil Sharma shared a poster of himself and said, "Yeh wali mere fans ke liye. Hope aapko pasand aaye." The comedian is seen folding his hands and as he posed for the camera. On the other hand, Trisha Krishnan shared wrote, "Can't keep calm!" with the hashtag Stay Tuned.

Actor Karthi, who is also a part of this mega project, updated his fans on Twitter. His caption read, "Stay tuned to find out more...!"

Well, not much has been revealed about the project, making fans wonder if it is a show, series, or film. Seems like we have to wait till Sunday (September 4) to find more about this collaboration.

