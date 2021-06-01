Image Source : INSTA/RASHMIKA/YASH Rashmika Mandanna becomes Most Desirable Woman, 'KGF' fame Yash is Most Desirable Man of 2020

South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna has time and again left her fans impressed either by her acting skills or through her beauty. The charming actress who has a huge fan following is quite active on social media where she shares updates about her upcoming projects, pictures and videos from recent outings, holidays or photoshoots. The actress who made her debut with the 2016 Kannada film Kirik Party is much-loved so much so that she was declared as a 'national crush' by Google. And yet again, she has left everyone speechless by winning the tag of 'Most Desirable Woman of 2020' for the second time. Not just her but KGF actor Yash who plays the role of Rocky Bhai, has topped the list of Most Desirable Man of 2020.

Ever since 2016, there has been no looking back for Rashmika. Not just Telugu, Rashmika now has a number of Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi movies in hands. Her Tamil debut film Sulthan opposite Karthi gained mixed responses and now she is all set to step into the Bollywood industry opposite Sidharth Malhotra in 'Mission Majnu.' Not only this, she has even signed her second project 'Goodbye' that too opposite megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

also read: Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal spat: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor's onscreen son Rohan Mehra reacts to his arrest

She is ready to become a pan-India star with 'Pushpa' co-starring Allu Arjun who will play the role of a lorry driver. The first part of the film is ready to release on 13 August 2021 while the second part will be out in 2022. Meanwhile, Rashmika even stepped into the world of music videos as she featured in Badshah's song 'Top Tucker.'

Here are some of the beautiful pictures of the actress here:

Speaking about Yash, he started out with theatres and later landed himself playing the side roles in TV shows. His first film 'Moggina Manasu' even made him win an award. He went to do projects like-- Googly, Raja Huli, Drama, Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari, Masterpiece. However, his performance in KGF set a benchmark as the film became the highest-grossers of Kannada of all time.

also read: Divyanka Tripathi trolled for not wearing dupatta with her suits in Crime Patrol; actress gives apt reply

Have a look at some of his pictures here:

On the work front, Yash is all set to play the role of Yash once again in KGF: Chapter 2 which is being touted as one of the biggest releases of this year. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also stars also features Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Anant Nag and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Karthik Gowda, the film is made under the banner of Hombale Films.