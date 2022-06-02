Rashmika Mandanna and her smile: 6 Photos that prove she deserves to be the National Crush

Follow us on Image Source : ISNTAGRAM/@RASHMIKA_MANDANNA Pics that prove Rashmika Mandanna has the best smile

A National Crush for a reason, Rashmika Mandanna's smile is something that has always taken the internet by storm. The diva has always made a buzz with her smiling pictures on the social media universe while making everyone go crazy behind it.

Let's watch out for 5 cherishing photos of Rashmika when she captured all the shine.

1) Beauty in white-- The actress donned upon a white dreamy lehenga and wore the best of all smiles, which swayed the audience of their feet.

2) Kodava saree glam-- The actress glams up her charm as she took up a beautiful Kodava saree at an event.

3) Diwali charm-- Rashmika truly brought a perfect Diwali gift for her fans with this close-up smiling picture.

4) Flower power

Yet again bringing a different shade of her smile, Rashmika truly nailed it with a yellow flower on her ear with a pout.

5) With this smile on a saree Rashmika added extra charm to her cuteness by taking a Gajra.

6) Damn this cute, adorable smile, she totally attracted all the glam with her fresh face.