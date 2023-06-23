Rashmika Mandanna addressed rumours of being duped by her manager: 'We have decided to part ways...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ RASHMIKA_MANDANNA Rashmika Mandanna refutes rumors of ex-manager duping her.

Rashmika Mandanna has been in the news ever since reports of her manager duping her of Rs 80 Lakh surfaced online. There were reports claiming she had fired her manager due to the financial feud. Now, the Pushpa actress has swiftly dismissed these speculations and clarified the reason behind their separation. They said the two parted ways amicably and that there was no bad blood whatsoever.

Rashmika Mandanna's statement

Rashmika and her manager put up a joint statement quashing all rumors. The two asserted their commitment to professionalism and revealed their mutual agreement to pursue independent paths moving forward. “There is no negativity between us. We have decided to part ways amicably. There is no truth in the rumours about how we are parting ways. We are thorough professionals and have decided to work independently henceforth,” Rashmika and her manager quoted.

Certain media reports had claimed that Rashmika's manager cheated her of Rs 80 lakh. "There is some chatter about Rashmika being duped of Rs 80 lakh by her manager. Apparently, she didn’t want to create a scene about it. Therefore, she dealt with it on her own by firing her manager," PinkVilla reported.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna to begin filming for Pushpa 2 after Animal wrap up; actress shares note

Rashmika Mandanna's workfront

Rashmika Mandanna has wrapped up her shooting for her upcoming film Animal, which will mark her first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor. Now, the actress will begin her filming for Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule. Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram story and penned a long note in which she spoke about her upcoming projects Animal and Pushpa 2. She wrote, “Dear Diary, Today, hmmm no actually last night I had a night shoot and I just wrapped up and I am back in Hyderabad and tonight I start work on Pushpa 2”. Pushpa 2’s release date is yet to be announced by the makers.

Latest Entertainment News