Rashami Desai recalls holding Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's daughter Tara in Bigg Boss 13. Check video

Tv actress Rashami Desai, who rose to fame with her role if Tapasya in the show Utaran, is currently locked in the most controversial Bigg Boss 13 house. The actress is seen playing with her heart and dignity in the game and making sure her fans love her even more. Her frequent verbal spats with another actor Siddharth Shukla keep ruling the internet, especially when the two have a shared history of working together on the small screen.

Other than fighting and screaming, there is more to the contestants of the Bigg Boss 13 house when they sit together and recalls the special moments of their life. In an unseen video that has surfaced the internet, Rashami Desai is seen talking about a cute moment when she held Jay Bhanushali and his wife Mahhi Vij’s 1-moth-old daughter Tara. In the video, Rashami is seen talking about how she felt at that moment to Dalljiet Kaur in the house. Watch the video here-

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij welcomed their baby girl on August 21 this year. The couple expressed their happiness on the arrival of their little angel with many Instagram posts. They shared an adorable video in which they also shared the name of their baby and welcomed her into the world. They were also one of those celebrities who asked their fans to suggest a name for their kid.

Sharing the name, Jay wrote, “First of all thank you all for the blessing and good wishes for my baby..more than 20 thousand comments and finally me and @mahhivij have finally decided her name so please welcome "TARA JAY BHANUSHALI" star of our eyes and my life”

Coming back to Rashami Desai, the actress is attracting many eyeballs with her presence in Bigg Boss 13 house. Her continuous tiff with Siddharth Shukla has already divided the house in two parts.

