Throwback Thursday: Rare pic of Shah Rukh Khan & Anushka Sharma shared by Shabana Azmi is priceless

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHABANA AZMI Shah Rukh Khan, Shabana Azmi, Manish Malhotra, Anushka Sharma

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi treated fans to a new photo of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. The photo is a throwback moment when the actors joined fashion designer Manish Malhotra for a fashion event. In the photo, SRK is seen wearing a chic sherwani, whereas Anushka is seen wearing a gorgeous white ensemble. Shabana on the other hand is wearing a pink saree with a rose in her bun and Manish is seen sporting a blue sherwani.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, "One of our most innovative and most successful #Mijwan Fashion Shows. Thank you #Shahrukh Khan and #Anushka Sharma .Time coming up for the next one. Watch this space @Manish Malhotra (sic)."

On the film's front, Shah Rukh Khan is returning to work after a hiatus of four years. SRK's upcoming film 'Pathaan' with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has been locked for a January 25, 2023 release.

The film will be released in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The spy thriller film is directed by Siddharth Anand. 'Pathaan' marks SRK's first film after 'Zero' which was released in 2018.

Anushka, on the other hand, will next be seen in 'Chakda Xpress'. The actress is making her return to the movies after her pregnancy with this film based on Jhulan Goswami, who holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

'Chakda Xpress' traces Jhulan's inspirational journey as she moves up the ladder despite the roadblocks posed by misogynistic politics to fulfill her dream of playing cricket for India. She went on to serve as the captain of the Indian women's national cricket team. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour.

As per reports, Anushka will be flying to the UK to shoot a 30-day schedule of the sports drama.