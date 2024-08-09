Rapper Travis Scott arrested in Paris following row with hotel security

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Travis Scott arrested in Paris after row with hotel guard

Travis Scott was reportedly taken into custody in Paris early on Friday following an altercation with a security guard outside the George V hotel. According to Deadline, the Paris public prosecutor's office stated that Scott allegedly engaged in aggressive behaviour towards the guard after the guard intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard.

"The latter himself had intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard," the statement explained, as cited in Deadline. According to the reports, Scott appeared to be heavily intoxicated and was uncooperative when asked to submit to a breathalyser test.

Earlier in the evening, Scott had attended a basketball game where he witnessed the French team's victory over Germany in the semi-final of the Olympics basketball tournament.

The rapper posted on his X account to express his excitement about the match using strong language. In a video circulating on social media, Scott can be seen being chased by paparazzi after the game, and he was also filmed seeking help from the police as a large crowd surrounded him.

Scott's recent arrest in Paris is reminiscent of a prior incident in Miami less than two months ago. According to Deadline, the rapper was detained in Miami Beach in June for disorderly intoxication and trespassing following a disagreement with the crew of a chartered yacht. He was later released on bail after paying a fine of USD 500 for the disorderly conduct charge and $150 for trespassing.

Currently, Scott is in the midst of his Circus Maximus Tour, which is set to continue with stops in Latin America, New Zealand, and Australia this fall. He will then return to the US for a performance in Las Vegas.

(with ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg to perform at Paris 2024 Olympics closing ceremony

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal gives shoutout to brother Sunny's film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, says 'whatey mazzedaar watch'