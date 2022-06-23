Rapper Raftaar, wife Komal Vohra's divorce comes through; couple separated after 6 years of marriage

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRATIKRAA Raftaar with wife Komal Vohra

Rapper Raftaar and nterior designer Komal Vohra who tied the knot in 2016 have been divorced after six years of marriage. The couple had been living separately for quite some time now. Reportedly, the couple had filed for divorce in 2020 but due to the pandemic, it got delayed. According to the reports by Hindustan Times, Komal confirmed the life update but did not make any comments. The news came as a shock to the rapper's fans who were unaware of his personal life.

Hindustan Times source claimed, "The couple's problems began only a few days after their marriage. Both have moved on in their respective lives and the couple, along with their families, remain cordial."

However, there is no confirmation from Raftaar aka Dilin Nair's end.

For the unversed, Komal Vohra is the sister of TV actors Karan and Kunal Vohra. The couple had fallen in love at 'first sight' after they met in 2011. After dating for five years, they took the relationship to another level by getting married. Their wedding was an intimate affair with only close freimnds and family in attendance. When Raftaar tied the knot with Komal, he had posted pictures from his wedding day and written, "Married to my soulmate." The duo does not follow each other on social media platforms and have also deleted their pictures.