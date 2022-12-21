Rapper Diddy spotted kissing Instagram model Jade Ramey during Malibu date

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Diddy spotted kissing Instagram model Jade

American rapper Sean Diddy Combs is spending time with Instagram model Jade Ramey. Recently, Diddy and Ramey were seen snuggling up and kissing during a dinner outing at Nobu in Malibu. Earlier this month, Diddy had announced the arrival of a new addition to his family on Twitter, reports 'People' magazine.

"I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," wrote Diddy, who did not share the identity of the baby's mother. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"

The Shade Room was first to share the photos. Diddy is father to six other children, including Quincy, 31, Justin Dior, 28, King, 24, Chance, 16, and 15-year-old twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James.

Last month, the Grammy Award winner spent the Thanksgiving holiday with his daughters, helping feed around 3,000 people from Miami's homeless community. According to 'People', they were also joined by rapper Yung Miami, who said that she and Diddy are "having the time of our lives" in their open relationship.

"This Thanksgiving, it's important to give back to the community and spread love to people less fortunate, so they know they're not alone or forgotten," Diddy said in part in a statement at the time.

