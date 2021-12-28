Ranvir Shorey says son Haroon has tested positive for COVID-19 after their Goa holiday

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVIR SHOREY Ranvir Shorey

Actor Ranvir Shorey on Tuesday said his son has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic. The actor, who shares 10-year-old Haroon with former wife and actor Konkona Sensharma, tested positive for the virus when Shorey and their son took an RT-PCR test on their way back to the city from Goa.

"My son Haroon and I were on holiday in #Goa, and during the routine RT-PCR testing for the flight back to Mumbai, he has turned out to be #Covid positive. We are both completely asymptomatic and have immediately quarantined until further investigations. The wave is real. #India," he said in a post on Instagram.

On the work front, Ranvir Shorey was last seen in the suspense drama film '420 IPC' with Vinay Pathak, Gul Panag and Rohan Vinod Mehra.

The film has Vinay as a simple Chartered Accountant named Keswani who has influential clients like the Deputy Director of MMRDA. When this client is arrested by the CBI for a Rs 1200 crore scam and when another client accuses Keswani of stealing and forging 3 blank cheques of Rs 50 lakh each, Keswani's life turns upside down as he fights the grave accusations of theft, forgery, and attempted bank fraud.

Talkin about his role, Shorey in a statement said, "In '420 IPC', I am portraying the role of an eccentric Parsi public prosecutor which is something I haven't done before. This is a riveting suspense film about an economic offense which is an uncharted topic in Bollywood, so I am excited to see the audience's reaction to the trailer and the film".

On Monday, Goa's COVID-19 tally reached 1,80,117 after 67 new cases were detected.

--with agency inputs