Like wife Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to get his wax statue in Madame Tussauds London (Video)

Like wife Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to get his wax statue in Madame Tussauds London

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made one of the most stunning couples at The International Indian Film Academy Awards aka IIFA Awards 2019. Right from their adorable PDA to supporting each other, the duo gave us major relationship gaols. The Gully Boy actor, who was awarded the Best performance in the leading role (Male) category for Padmaavat, gave an emotional speech at the event that made everyone go aww. Interestingly, he also revealed that just like wife Deepika Padukone, he will also have his wax statue in Madame Tussauds London, and called it a proud moment.

In one of the videos shared by DeepVeer fan on Instagram, Ranveer Singh can be seen talking about wife Deepika Padukone's wax statue calling it the sexiest of them all. Furthermore, he also revealed that soon enough the world will get to see his wax statue in London's Madame Tussauds.

"Wife ke saamne ab mera putla hoga, wow! Baby, I will only be the accessory to yours. Putle pe putla. I had the honour to attend Deepika's wax statue launch. My wife's statue is the sexiest. Morgan Freeman's statue is my favourite. But well, Husband and wife, boom baby, mera putlaa England mein, proud Indian", Ranveer Singh can be heard saying in the video. Watch it here:

Earlier in March 2019, Deepika Padukone's wax statue was unveiled in the presence of her family.

