Ranveer Singh surprises with new fashion experiment in long tresses, see pics

Actor Ranveer Singh adds Italian flamboyance to his by-now familiar bizarre fashion sense in latest photos that he posted on Wednesday. Ranveer uploaded three back-to-back pictures donning a shiny sky-blue tracksuit and a huge gold necklace around his neck. He wears his hair long and sports oversized tinted glasses for the photo-op that has been shot indoors.

The first picture is snapped near a bunker bed. While the second one has Ranveer in a Gucci monogram trench coat placed stylishly on his shoulder, as he holds a Black Jackie bag against a vintage mirror. The third picture is captured in front of an old elevator.

The actor's latest style quirk draws inspiration from Gucci's Creative Director Alessandro Michele's signature long hair, chunky jewellery and signature red hat.

"Alessandro, my beloved. @gucci @alessandro_michele #GucciBeloved #GucciJackie1961," Ranveer Singh captioned.

Within minutes, reactions poured in from his industry friends and fans. Alia Bhatt wrote: "Oh! Oh! Oh!!!" Arjun Kapoor compared him to Hollywood star Jared Leto as he commented: "Veer Leto".

Himesh Reshammiya called the look "historic". Kubbra Sait commented: "You really are the unicorn aren't you?"

Fashion designer Simone Khambatta wrote: "There's hard. Harder. Hardest. And then Ranveer!"

On the work front, Ranveer has a busy line up ahead. He will be seen sharing screen space with wife Deepika Padukone in sports biopic 83. His other upcoming film is "Jayeshbhai Jordaar". Directed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar, the film is a humorous entertainer that has Ranveer playing a Gujarati. Telugu and Tamil actress Shalini Pandey starring as the female lead opposite him will make her Bollywood debut with it. Besides, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah will be seen as supporting cast.

He also collaborates with Rohit Shetty once again after Simmba in the upcoming comedy, Cirkus. The film features the actor in a double role for the first time in his career and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. Cirkus is an official adaptation of William Shakespeare's play, The Comedy Of Errors, a classic literary composition that has already been adapted in Bollywood as Angoor (1982) and Do Dooni Chaar (1968).