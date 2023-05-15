Ranveer Singh starrer 83's special screening to be held at Lords' Cricket Ground in London

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER: ABLAZE_CREVITI Ranveer Singh's sports drama 83 will be screened at the Lords Cricket ground

Ranveer Singh's film '83' might not have set the box office on fire as intended, but it has garnered a lot of love from critics and a section of audiences. The iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London is all set to witness the historic moment yet again with the screening of the film. The screening will provide an opportunity for cricket fans to experience the euphoria of India's momentous World Cup win in 1983, as portrayed by the talented cast led by Ranveer Singh.

According to Bollywood Hungama, there will be two shows scheduled for 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. The ticket prices for the shows have been set at £30 (approximately Rs 3000) for adults, £5 (approximately Rs 500) for children aged 5 to 15, and £20 (Rs 2000) for senior citizens and students. Families can purchase a pass for £60 (approximately Rs 6,000), while individuals with disabilities will be granted free entry.

When asked if it was the idea of the makers of the film to have the screening at Lord's, Kabir Khan replied, "No. Surprisingly, the Lord's management reached out to us. They proposed the idea since they felt that 83 is an iconic film whose final scene was shot at Lord's. And I guess it's a trend nowadays to show films in places where they were filmed. For instance, there have been screenings of the 1994 film The Shawshank Redemption, which took place in prisons".

Image Source : TWITTER: SILICONEERKabir Khan's directorial 83 will be screened in London on July 15 & 16.

Kabir Khan also added, "It'll be like a nice two-day picnic. There'll be Indian food available to the patrons. Interestingly, those who buy tickets will get a chance to sit on the turf instead of the stands. So, the idea is to let the people step onto the ground. That's where they can sit and enjoy the film.

The filmmaker also added that "83 has taken on a life of its own. But to have a screening at Lord's, which is also a first at the stadium, tops it all. I am excited to be there".

83 is based on how the Indian cricket team won the 1983 World Cup against all odds, starring Ranveer Singh as the lead and him playing Kapil Dev. Besides Ranveer Singh, the film also featured Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Saqib Saleem, Hardy Sandhu, and Sahil Khattar, among others.

Latest Entertainment News