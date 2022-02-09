Ranveer Singh shares YouTube sensation Rashi's video lip-syncing Deepika's lines from 'Ram Leela'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rashi Shinde, Ranveer Singh

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has shared a video of little social media sensation, Rashi Shinde, channelling the character of Leela, played by Deepika Padukone in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2013 film 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela'.

In the short clip from the Moj app, Shinde, who is said to have more than 10 million followers, sports a lehenga-choli and lip sync's Deepika lines from the film. She nails Deepika's expressions as she delivers the lines.

Sharing a lip-sync video on Twitter, Ranveer wrote: "Leela jaisi koi nahi (No one is like Leela)!" Ranveer, incidentally, played the leading role of Ram in the film loosely based on the 1961 version of 'West Side Story'.

Tagging Deepika, Ranveer added: "Check out this mini version of you!" Describing Rashi as "chhoti Deepika", he gushed: "Love the expressions!"

On a related note, Deepika Padukone is all set to treat her fans with her upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan.' on Amazon Prime. It also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The film is based on complex relationship. In a recent interview, the actress got candid about her marriage with Ranveer and said that for her love is trust, friendship, companionship and where one can just be themselves.

she told IANS, "I think honest communication in a relationship is extremely important and it's not necessary that two people in a relationship are always on the same page. They may not necessarily have to agree with each other on all points but I think to communicate the way you feel about certain things and to be honest about that."

(With IANS inputs)