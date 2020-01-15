Image Source : TWITTER Ranveer Singh shares Chirag Patil’s look as Sandeep Patil from Kabir Khan’s ‘83

Ranveer Singh introduced another one of Kapil Dev’s devils with his fans on Wednesday. The actor took to social media to unveil the first look of cricketer Sandeep Patil played by his son in the film ’83 Chirag patil. Sharing the poster, Ranveer wrote, “SANDY STORM! He’s a Chip off the Old Block ! @iamchiragpatil plays his Father #SandeepPatil in @83thefilm !”

Chirag also shared the poster and expressed how grateful he is to have played the man onscreen whom he has idolized all his life. He wrote, “As a boy I idolized him; now I aspire to be a man like him. How fortunate must I be to portray my superhero on screen. The man who took India to the finals Presenting Mumbai ka Sandstorm, Sandeep Patil! #ThisIs83” Check out the poster here-

Earlier, when Chirag broke the news that he will be playing his after on the big screen, Sandeep Patil penned down a heartfelt letter for him. Sharing the letter, Chirag expressed his happiness. The letter read, “There are very few exceptional moments that come in one’s life, This is one such moment. As a father, I have never been more thrilled when you broke this news to me. I wouldn't have anyone else play this part other than my own son. I'm thrilled as well as nervous as you will be portraying me which has probably never happened in teh history of cinema. Believe in yourself and your talent, always remember there is no substitute for hard work and no shortcut to victory. If you have self belief, you can weather any storm. I wish you a long career and a longer line of achievements."

Directed by Kabir Khan, ’83 also stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, YouTuber Sahil Khatter, Tamil actor Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Punjabi actor Ammy Virk and others in pivotal roles. It is scheduled for 10th April, 2020 release.

