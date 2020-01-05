Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh shares adorable childhood pic of wife Deepika Padukone on birthday, calls her lil marshmallow

Ranveer Singh wished wife and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on her 34th birthday with an adorable childhood picture. Deepika Padukone celebrated her birthday at the Sheroes Hangout cafe that is run by acid attack survivors in Lucknow. Deepika plays an acid attack victim in her upcoming film Chhapak that releases on January 10. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is extremely close to Deepika's heart, according to her own admission.

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer Singh shared the picture and wrote, "Happy Birthday to my Lil’ Marshmallow".

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is the power couple of the Bollywood and there’s no denial to it. The two are die-hard romantics and are totally smitten by each other. This much in love couple, who is often busy with their professional commitments, is known to make the most of their time together and has given serious relationship goals to the millennials. In fact, Ranveer and Deepika’s social media PDA also make our hearts drool and we can’t get enough of their adorable chemistry.

Ever since their marriage in November last year, both Ranveer and Deepika have opened up about each other and how important they are in the other's lives. In an interview with GQ magazine, Deepika added that she was sure of Ranveer as her life-partner quite early on in their six-year relationship."I think you just know when you want to spend the rest of your life with that one person – and he’s everything rolled into one man. He’s my best friend, playmate, companion and confidant. I can be silly in front of him, I can be stupid in front of him, I can be sick in front of him, I can be whatever I want to be," she told GQ.

The couple is presently busy shooting in London for Ranveer's upcoming sports drama 83, where he plays former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev and Deepika portrays Kapil's real-life wife Romi Bhatia.