Ranveer Singh sets priorities first, enjoys India Vs Pak T20 World Cup on flight | See photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RANVEERSINGH Ranveer Singh shares photos of watching the India Vs Pak T20 World Cup match on flight

There is no doubt how much our loved and energetic Ranveer Singh loves cricket, amid his busy schedule he makes sure to set his priorities and watch the most important match in the country. While the whole nation awaits for India vs Pakistan match, Ranveer was in no mood to miss the match. The actor took to his Instagram stories and shared a few moments of him watching the match. Today, all eyes are on the India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match taking place in Melbourne.

In his Instagram stories, Ranveer was seen enjoying the match even before boarding the flight and in the next story, he was seen watching the match once he was inside the flight. Along with the picture, Ranveer wrote, “But first priorities. India Vs Pak T20". Ranveer's love for cricket has been very evident as he has also essayed the role of cricket legend Kapil Dev in sports drama 83. The way he portrayed the role of the ace cricketer has made his fans believe in his versatility and hard work.

Whenever it's India vs Pakistan, the whole country is glued to the TV screens and nobody dares to miss out even a second of the match. The year 2022 has seen India and Pakistan clash twice so far, both times at the Asia Cup in UAE when they won a game each. Both the contests, unlike the past few, turned out to be quite closely fought. And hence, the excitement. The rarity of these two clashing on a cricket field has already made them a mouth-watering prospect.

Well, team India gifted an extraordinary win as a Diwali gift to the nation. It's Diwali and the cherry on the cake is the victory of team India. The victory itself becomes a festival for the whole nation where everyone comes together to celebrate the great win. India now has two festivals to celebrate, we don't need firecrackers when we have Virat Kohli's bat making that satisfying sound.

Also Read: Subhash Ghai opens up on how new ‘sabun-tel’ actors are different from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan rushed to hospital over leg injury on KBC 14 set; gets stitches, advised not to walk

Latest Entertainment News