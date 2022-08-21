Sunday, August 21, 2022
     
  Ranveer Singh seeks more time to join probe in nude pics case, details inside

Ranveer Singh has been under fire for sharing his nude pictures on social media last month. An FIR was registered against the actor at Chembur police station in Mumbai on the basis of a complaint.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Published on: August 21, 2022 21:25 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ RANVEERSINGH Ranveer SIngh courted controversy over nude pics shared on social media

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has sought more time to join the investigation in the case of the nude photographs registered against him, police said on Sunday.

Singh was summoned to record his statement on August 22 in connection with a First Information Report (FIR) registered against him at the Chembur police station.

Singh has requested that he be given some time to appear before the police and join the investigation, a police official said.

Personnel of the Chembur police station on August 12 visited Singh’s residence to serve him a notice to join the probe, but they were informed that he was not in Mumbai and scheduled to return on August 16.

 

The FIR was registered against Singh at Chembur police station last month based on a complaint filed by an office-bearer of a non-profit organization.

The actor “hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs,” the complaint claimed.

Read: Kangana Ranaut nominated by Filmfare for Thalaivii role, actress plans to sue for THIS reason

