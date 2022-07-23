Ranveer Singh's EPIC reaction to Vijay Deverakonda wearing chappals at Liger trailer launch goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda and Ranveer Singh

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer 'Liger' has already created mass hysteria. The trailer of the film was launched recently and has so far crossed 50 million views on Youtube, according to Dharma Productions' official Instagram account. The makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to make sure everything looks grand. Ranveer Singh, who was also a part of the trailer launch event, set the stage on fire with his power-packed energy. The video and photos that circulated on social media shows that Ranveer had a blast at the event.

One such viral clip has caught everyone's attention. In the video, Ranveer Singh pointed out that Vijay was wearing chappals at his own trailer launch. Ranveer said, "Bhai ka style dekho, aise lag raha hai, ye mere trailer launch pe aaya hai ya main inke trailer launch pe aaya hu". For the trailer launch, Vijay was dressed in a black tee with 'The' written in caps, paired with beige cargo pants and white chappals. On the other hand, Ranveer looked dapper in a black tee and printed black trousers, paired with a silver-grey jacket and black boots. Also Read: Liger Trailer OUT: Vijay Deverakonda impresses in rugged and beefed up look in high-octane actioner

Check out the hilarious videos here:

More fun clips of both the actors dancing together have gone viral.

About Liger

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar, the film is all set to hit theatres on August 25, 2022, after getting multiple delays due to COVID-19. In the film, Vijay is playing an MMA fighter while Ananya will be essaying his love interest. The film marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and Ananya's first multi-lingual film. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Liger also stars Legend Mike Tyson. Also Read: Liger: Vijay Deverakonda gets emotional at trailer launch; Puri Jagannadh calls him 'next big thing'

The first song from 'Liger', titled 'Akdi Pakdi' was released before the trailer. It featured Vijay and Ananya ruling the dance floor with their moves.

Cinematography is handled by Vishnu Sarma, while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film.

Latest Entertainment News