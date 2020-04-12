Image Source : INSATGRAM Ranveer Singh relishes on delicious pizza made by wife Deepika Padukone amid lockdown (Pics, Video)

Bollywood’s ultimate power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone never fail to serve major couples as they keep their fans constantly in the loop about their love life and how they spend time together at home. The two seem to be at it again as Ranveer Singh called his actress-wife Deepika Padukone a "cheesy lover" as she made some "bade-bade" (big) pizzas for her actor husband.

Ranveer on Saturday took to his Instagram stories and shared a few glimpses of what's cooking in their kitchen. In one video, Ranveer is heard saying: "Aaj toh main Deepika ke haath ke bade bade pizze khaunga (Today, I will have big pizzas made by Deepika)'.

In the next image, Deepika can be seen putting shredded cheese to the pizzas and Ranveer tagged it as: "She's a cheesy lover."

Deepika Padukone bakes pizzas

He then shared photographs of the pizzas made by the "Padmaavat" actress. One image, which seems to be a throwback picture of Deepika with well known Italian chef Paola Baccetti.

Deepika Padukone

He said that Deepika is "classically trained".

Deepika Padukone bakes pizzas

Recently, Deepika Padukone shared some amusing details about her married life with Ranveer Singh. She said that he is particularly annoyed with her constant need to be doing something around the house and not sitting still.In a recent interview with Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra, Deepika talked about life in quarantine with Ranveer. She said she sprained her back two days ago while doing some chores and still would not rest. “My mother always says it, Ranveer keeps saying it, ‘Can you sit in one place? Can you not have to do something all the time?’ And I don’t know. I am always up to something, my mind is always occupied. He calls it ‘phat-phat’ and then he complains on the family group,” she said.