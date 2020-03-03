Ranveer Singh reacts to Hrithik Roshan crediting him for his towel look, calls him ‘Sax god’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh reacts to Hrithik Roshan crediting him for his towel look

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan broke the internet when he shared a photo on Instagram wearing a t-shirt and a towel. The actor looked handsome in his peculiar look and credited it to actor Ranveer Singh. He wrote, “Pic courtesy : @iam_sentinel. Fashion inspiration courtesy : I guess @ranveersingh” Now, Ranveer has also responded to the look and has approved of it. Ranveer took to the post and commented saying, “Sax God,” and added a drooling-face emoji.

Not just Ranveer Singh, his wife Deepika Padukone also drools over Hrithik's good looks. A few days ago, the actress herself confessed that her husband Ranveer and she sit together and appreciate the Krissh star’s hot looks. She told Mumbai Mirror, “It’s amazing how my husband and I can sit together and appreciate a guy. That video of him (Hrithik) feeding me the cake was a wakeup call for filmmakers to cast us together.”

This might actually get true as the latest reports suggest that Deepika Padukone has been approached for Hrithik Roshan starrer Krissh 4. While the actors have not confirmed the news and Deepika was even surprised to hear about it during a media interaction, it is said that the actress might come onboard the action-film soon.

On the professional front, Hrithik has recently delivered a blockbuster with Tiger Shroff called War. The film created a storm at the box office and earned Rs 475 crores worldwide. The rumours have it that Hrithik will be seen in legendary cricketer Saurav Ganguly’s biopic next other than his father Rakesh Roshan’s film Krissh 4.

