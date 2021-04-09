Ranveer Singh pens heartfelt note for Deepika Padukone on her website, calls himself 'proudest husband'

Image Source : TWITTER/@BLACKHAIRSALONS Ranveer Singh pens heartfelt note for Deepika Padukone on her website

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh know how to leave their fans heart-eyed with their social media PDA. They keep sharing pictures with each other and never fail to comments on other's posts. Recently, the actress launched her own website and Ranveer introduced himself as the 'proudest husband.' Ranveer penned down a heartfelt note for his pretty wife and said that she nurtures a whole universe in herself.

Ranveer Singh wrote, "Deepika is the most amazing person I’ve met in my life. And I’m not just saying this because she’s my wife. Deepika nurtures a universe within herself: of love, compassion, kindness, intelligence, beauty, grace, and empathy. These qualities make her a true and authentic artiste – she’s one of the finest actors in the world. She’s got inner strength, resilience, grit, and iron will. A woman so righteous and full of virtue, that she commands respect. I sometimes stop and admire her, aware that she’s a special soul, born for greatness. I am the proudest husband in the world."

Image Source : DEEPIKA PADUKONE WEBSITE Ranveer Singh pens heartfelt note for Deepika Padukone on her website

On Thursday, Deepika Padukone shared the link of her website on her Instagram and welcomed fans to experience her world. The website includes DP's professional endeavors, her fashion looks and details about her life.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone recently announced her new film with Amitabh Bachchan. The film is a remake of the 2015 Hollywood hit of the same name, starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. The film was earlier slated to co-star with the late Rishi Kapoor. Big B and Deepika have shared screen space in the films "Piku" and "Aarakshan" earlier. The bright yellow poster of their new film presents the two stars in silhouette form, walking towards each other.

Sharing the poster on social media, Big B tweeted: "T 3864 - One more time .. Indian Adaptation of #TheIntern. Looking forward to working with @iAmitRSharma @deepikapadukone."