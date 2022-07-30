Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot row: Janhvi Kapoor defends him, says 'I think it's artistic freedom'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH, JANHVI KAPOOR Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor

Ranveer Singh has been in the headlines for the past few days after multiple FIRs were filed against the actor for nude photoshoot. After Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Vidya Balan and other Bollywood celebrities came in support of the actor, who courted controversy after he posed clothless for a magazine cover, now Janhvi Kapoor stood up for him. While speaking to the media at the launch of Reliance Digital, the actress said, "I think it's artistic freedom and I don't think anyone should be analysed for artistic freedom."

The "Gully Boy" star is facing an FIR in Mumbai following a complaint from an NGO alleging that he had "hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs". The FIR was registered against Singh on a complaint filed at the Chembur Police Station. On July 28, a complaint was filed against the actor before a local court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur by a social activist. ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone royal ramp walk is all about kisses, romance & intense eye lock

Ranveer Singh's Instagram Post

The images from Ranveer's photo shoot for Paper Magazine were posted online on July 21. In the images, Ranveer is seen wearing no clothes. In one of the images, he was seen lying on a rug naked recreating Burt Reynold's famous photograph. In another, Ranveer sat and posed on the Turkish rug.

The Mumbai Police filed the FIR under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act. ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot row: Vidya Balan says 'hum logo ko bhi aankhen sekhne...'

Janhvi Kapoor's Upcoming Projects

Kapoor while speaking about her recently released "Good luck Jerry", said, "I'm very hopeful making a film. It was very much fun. I have a very good memory of it and finally it's like I am giving cherry to the audience and I hope you will love cherry and with an open heart give an opportunity. It's a simple and lovely picture we made it with the hope that you people love it and to make you laugh and give an exciting experience to you guys."

Sidharth Sengupta's directorial is a black comedy and also features Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

Apart form this, Janhvi will be next seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. The movie marks her first-ever collaboration with Varun. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal is scheduled to hit the screens next year on April 7.

