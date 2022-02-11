Ranveer Singh locks lips with wife Deepika Padukone; appreciates her performance in Gehraiyaan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh is super proud of his wife and actor Deepika Padukone for being her best in the film 'Gehrayaiaan'. On Friday, Ranveer took to Instagram and shared a picture of them kissing on the beach during one of their vacations. Alongside the picture, he heaped endless praises on Deepika. He called Deepikaa 'tour de force'.

"Transcendent, superlative and sublime! What an absolute masterclass of a performance, baby! Such fine, nuanced and heartfelt artistry! ... at your consummate and peerless best in this one! You make me so proud! @deepikapadukone #gehraiyaan," Ranveer captioned the post.

The couple's cosy picture has left netizens in awe of them. "Adorable. Couple goals for sure," a fan commented. "Oh My God...this picture has stolen my heart," another one wrote.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been married since 2018. Gehraiyaan was released on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. Apart from Deepika, the film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead along with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in YRF's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', Shankar's remake of his blockbuster 'Anniyan', Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' and Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

-with ANI inputs