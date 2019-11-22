Ranveer Singh wins heart of a little girl as he dances to 'Khalibali' song at a wedding. Watch video

Actor Ranveer Singh's infectious energy has been impressing fans all over and of all age groups be it kids, people from the middle-age or senior citizens. He makes it a point to entertain his fans either through his films or through his adorable gestures and yet again he did the same and won the heart of a little girl. A video that is going viral on the internet shows the actor dancing on the popular song Khalibali from his film Padmaavat. He does the hook step followed by the little girl, instantly.

Just after the dance got over, he is seen kissing the fan a kiss on her hands who in return hugs him lovingly before reaching out to her mother. This isn't the first time when Ranveer has touched our hearts through his gesture as previously during the shooting of his film 83 in London, the actor met an old lady in the busy busy streets of Southall and treated her especially. Have a look:

🎥 | Ranveer Singh Spotted with some lucky fans in London 💗



_



Him with Elders ! 😭💗💗 pic.twitter.com/xFIaoD0hkS — RanveerSingh TBT | #83🏏♥️ (@RanveerSinghtbt) August 3, 2019

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Kabir Khan's 83 in which he will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev while his wife and actress Deepika Padukone will be playing his wife Romi Dev. Apart from this project, he has also joined hands with Karan Johar for multi-starrer period drama, Takht.

