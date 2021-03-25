Ranveer Singh lights up the Internet with this monochrome photo-op

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Ranveer Singh

Bollywood livewire Ranveer Singh never ceases to impress. Be it sharing pictures in eccentric outfits or setting fashion goals with his classic formals or acing the candid clicks, the actor knows how to make heads turn. Thursday, he shared a photograph smiling ear-to-ear and oozing positivity on social media. Ranveer posted a monochrome picture on Instagram, where he is seen dressed in a white shirt, jeans and a black cardigan. He is seen sitting and has a big smile on his face. For the caption, Ranveer dropped laughing emoji.

The post is gaining much love from the audience. While many dropped heart emojis on the post, actress Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, "So cute."

This is not the first time that Ranveer impressed netizens with his social media posts. Recently, keeping up with the trend, the actor posted a picture on Instagram, where he was seen flaunting biceps dressed in a white vest teamed with electric red glasses and a black baseball cap. The actor gave a quirky spin to the popular Punjabi track "Brown Munde" in the caption. He wrote: "brawn munde". Reacting to his post, actor Tiger Shroff wrote, "Beastin." whereas, actor Nikitin Dheer commented: "Kadak."

On the work front, the actor is now gearing up for the release of "83", which was pushed due to the global outbreak of Covid last year. The film is about India's big win at the 1983 World Cup. "83", directed by Kabir Khan, also stars Ranveer's wife and actress Deepika Padukone.

He will also be seen in "Jayeshbhai Jordaar" and Rohit Shetty's "Cirkus".

--with IANS inputs