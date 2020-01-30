Ranveer Singh kisses Jatin Sarna aka Bunty, says 'tumhari bhabhi dekh rahi hai'

Ranveer Singh showers love on 83 co-star Jatin Sarna while his wife Deepika Padukone watches it live on Instagram

Ranveer Singh can make anyone his fan in just a minute. He is full of life and warmth. This is evident in all his videos and pictures that surface on social media. Whether it is his interaction with paps, fans or co-stars, Ranveer makes everyone feel special. This time, Ranveer was captured showering love on his 83 co-star Jatin Sarna.

It was the next level bromance for both the boys. The most interesting part of the video is not the kiss but when Ranveer takes Deepika's name at the end of it.

The video seems to be captured in a flight. In the video, Ranveer and Jatin are standing dace to face when one of their co-stars shouts, "1, 2, 3, go." As soon as they kiss, all we can hear are hooting and cheering in the background.

''Yeh bahot dhamakedar tha yaar matlab phone hi hil gaya," the actor shooting the video can be heard saying.

"Itna pyaar. Tumhari bhabhi (Deepika) live par hai. Dekh rahi hai kya ho raha hai," Ranveer then quips.

Lately, team 83 had a grand poster launch in Chennai with Kamal Haasan and Kapil Dev.

While Ranveer is essaying the role of Kapil Dev in 83, Jatin will be seen as former cricketer Yashpal Sharma.

Sharing the poster, Jatin wrote, ''It's an honour to play this ace cricketer on screen. His passion, fire and drive to prove his place & worth in the team is what drove me to work harder and push my limits.Presenting the inventor of Badam Shot, someone who can single handedly change the game @yashpalsharmacricketer #ThisIs83''.

83 also features Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Hardy Sandhu in important roles. The film directed by Kabir Khan will hit the screens on Apri 10 this year.