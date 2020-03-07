Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev lifts 1983 World Cup trophy in latest photo from Kabir Khan’s ‘83

Ranveer Singh left his fans surprised as he shared another powerful glimpse from his upcoming sports drama ’83. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is already one of eth most awaited Bollywood movies of the year. As the release date of eth film is coming close, the makers are treating the viewers with photos and videos form the film. On Saturday. Ranveer took to social media to share the epic moment on which the whole film is based.

In Kabir Khan’s ’93, Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. In the latest photo, the actor is seen as the carbon copy of the legend as he recreates the victory moment during the 1983 cricket World Cup. The photo shows Ranveer lifting the 1983 World Cup trophy at Lords Stadium in London. Check out-

Joining Ranveer Singh in eth film is an ensemble star cast to talented actors including Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Jiiva and Sahil Khattar. The film also stars Deepika Padukone who will be seen playing the role of Ranveer’s onscreen wife, i.e. Kapil dev’s wife Romi Dev. Her first look as Romi has already been unveiled.

’83 will be Ranveer and Deepika’s first film together after their wedding. Talking about working with Ranveer on the film, the actress had said in an interview, “It was good. It was a refreshing change because of the kind of films that we have done before. It was a completely different setting, era, characters, costumes and dialogues. It was refreshing to work with him in this capacity.” She added, "We were both surprised. We had to remind ourselves that we had worked with each other before because these characters were so different from what we had already done before and we look forward to working with each other in contemporary films a lot more.”

Kabir Khan’s directorial ’83 is scheduled to release on April 10.

