Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Ranveer Singh's post for 'baby' Deepika on her birthday has 'Gehraiyaan' connection. Seen yet?

On the occasion of actress Deepika Padukone's birthday, her husband and actor Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram handle and shared a scintillating picture of wifey Deepika. He also gave a shout out to her upcoming film Gehraiyaan in the caption. Ranveer wrote, "My baby promoting #gehraiyaan on her birthday!"

Take a look:

Just like Ranveer pointed out, Deepika can be seen chilling in the deep ocean. In no time, his post was bombarded with comments from his fans and friends in the industry. Deepika's co-star from Gehraiyaan, Ananya Panday dropped a red heart emoji. Television actress Anita H Reddy also dropped a laughing face emoticon. One of the users wrote, "hilarious."

Earlier in the day, the makers of the romantic drama 'Gehraiyaan' unveiled the new release date and posters of the Amazon Original movie. The intense posters revealed that the film will have its OTT world premiere across more than 240 countries and territories on February 11, 2022.

Deepika shared the first glimpse of the posters on her social media. She wrote, "On this special day, a little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with!"

Directed by Shakun Batra, the much-awaited movie looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones' life path. The newly released posters include captivating individual character posters for the lead cast, a heartwarming poster featuring Deepika who will play the role of Alisha and Siddhant Chaturvedi as Zain and an ensemble poster with the leads.

Also read: Happy birthday Deepika Padukone: Actress' mushy moments with husband Ranveer Singh

Alongside Deepika and Siddhant, the film also features Ananya Panday as Tia and Dhairya Karwa as Karan in the lead along with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. Jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 and Shakun Batra's Jouska Films, the movie will now have its world premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.