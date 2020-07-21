Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKAPADUKONE/RANVEERSINGH Ranveer Singh flaunts his new 'Yojimbo' hairstyle, thanks to Deepika Padukone

Actor Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been giving fans some serious couple goals ever since they started dating. Married for over a year now, they never fail to express their love for each other be it on social media, interviews, award shows or other public platforms. Even during the coronavirus lockdown, they have been sharing how amazing their quarantine period is going in the company of each other. Be it cooking or watching movies, the duo has done it all. And now they have added another activity to their list. Taking to social media on Monday, the Bajirao Mastani actor flaunted his new hairstyle made by his beloved wife.

Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old actor shared his picture in the new hair-do on Instagram. The 'Ramleela' actor said that the hairstyle is identical to Japanese actor Toshiro Mifune from his 1961 samurai film ' Yojimbo' (bodyguard), and confessed that he liked the hairstyle and asked his fans if they liked it too. Alongside the picture he wrote, "Hair by: @deepikapadukone Very Mifune in ‘Yojimbo’. I like it. What do you think?"

Have a look:

His fans and followers were quick to respond to his post and showered it with praises. The picture garnered more than 52 thousand likes within 49 minutes of being posted. Meezaan Jaffrey left the fire and raising Hands emoji while Jim Sarbh and Manvi Ghagroo too praised the new hairdo.

On the work front, both the actors are awaiting the release of Kabir Khan's '83. Apart from that Ranveer will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' in which he has a cameo role. Besides, he also has Yash Raj Films Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Karan Johar’s much talked about period drama Takht in the pipeline.

While Deepika recently announced her collaboration with superstar Prabhas for Nag Ashwin's next. She will also be seen in Shakun Batra's next and the remake of Hollywood film 'The Intern'.

