Friday, February 14, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Ranveer Singh finds the best 'cheerleader' in wife Deepika Padukone and, we can't agree more (Video)

Ranveer Singh finds the best 'cheerleader' in wife Deepika Padukone and, we can't agree more (Video)

As soon as the video hit the internet, DeepVeer fans were all excited and couldn't help but shower tons of comments on Ranveer Singh's post. However, what caught the eye was Deepika Padukone response. "Oh Noooo! #mess", the Chhapaak actress wrote.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 14, 2020 16:07 IST
Ranveer Singh finds the best 'cheerleader' in wife Deepika
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Ranveer Singh finds the best 'cheerleader' in wife Deepika Padukone and, we can't agree more (Video)

 Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy released on Valentine's Day last year and tasted immense success. The Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer was also selected as India's official entry at the 92nd Academy Awards. Today, as Gully Boy turns one, Ranveer Singh shared an adorable throwback video where his wife and actress Deepika Padukone can be seen singing the famous Apna Time Aayega song from the film. 

Sharing the cute video on Instagram, Ranveer Singh wrote, "Ohh I think I found myself a cheerleader! #apnatimeaayega #throwback @deepikapadukone". Take a look:

As soon as the video hit the internet, DeepVeer fans were all excited and couldn't help but shower tons of comments on Ranveer Singh's post. However, what caught the eye was Deepika Padukone response. "Oh Noooo! #mess", the Chhapaak actress wrote.

India Tv - Deepika Padukone's comment on Ranveer Singh's Insta post

Deepika Padukone's comment on Ranveer Singh's Insta post

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News