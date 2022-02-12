Ranveer Singh shares his excitement & love for Jr NTR, Ram Charan's Naatu Naatu song from RRR

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Ranveer Singh, Jr NTR, Ram Charan

Highlights Ranveer Singh is all praise for Ram Charan, Jr NTR's song Naatu Naatu

RRR also stars Jr.NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and Shriya Saran

S.S Rajamouli's cinematic wonder 'RRR' will soon be hitting the theatres. The trailers have ignited the heat in the audience. Ranveer Singh seems to be a big fan of the movie as he couldn't stop himself from sharing his excitement during a live session. 'RRR' has hyped the audience's excitement with its energetic song 'Naatu Naatu'. The leading casts Ram Charan and Jr. NTR has set energetic performance on the song. Ever since the song has released it has been trending on all platforms. The actor during his live session on social media played 'Naatu Naatu song' from the film and has seen vibing on its crazy and energetic music.

Megastar CHIRANJEEVI proudly shared the post with Ranveer's quote on the same saying, "#RamCharan is an absolute Beast & Absolute maychine. One of my Favourite Actors from Hyderabad. I loved him ever since i saw Magadheera and I'm so excited for #RRRMovie."

Ranveer seems to be a big fan of RRR and is extremely excited for its release.

Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory. RRR' stars South India's most famous actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR as Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively. Slated for a huge release on March 25, 'RRR' has an ensemble cast, with top-notch technicians on board. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and others will appear in significant roles.

