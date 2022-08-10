Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone are a sight to behold at Laal Singh Chaddha screening | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made heads turned as they attended the screening of Laal Singh Chaddha hosted by actor Aamir Khan in Mumbai ahead of the release of the film on August 11 (Thursday). The ever-so-stylish couple complimented each other in monochrome attires. Ranveer looked dashing in a black bandhgala. He completed the look with matching bottoms and shoes. He styled his hair in a sleek ponytail. He also wore a pair of cool shades.

Deepika stunned in a sea green pantsuit. She completed the look with white heels. To accessorize her outfit she carried a purse and wore a watch with a few bracelets. Deepika went for a bold makeup look as she donned red lip colour. She left her tresses open with a middle parting

Indeed, they defined the real meaning of a power couple. Check out the pictures below:

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIRanveer Singh & Deepika Padukone

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIRanveer Singh & Deepika Padukone

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIRanveer Singh & Deepika Padukone

Celebrity couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan also arrived on the red carpet in style. Kareena, who is the leading lady in Laal Singh Chaddha, looked beautiful in traditional salwar and kurta. Saif complemented her in a blue shirt and black denim.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIKareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

About Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump in which Tom Hanks played the lead role. The film will see Aamir Khan reprising his role in the Indian adaptation. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.

Ranveer Singh's upcoming films

Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. It marked the Bollywood debut of actress Shalini Pandey alongside Ranveer. Produced by Maneesh Sharma, a YRF homegrown producer, and directed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar, the film didn't do too well at the box office. Talking about his upcoming lineup of movies then the actor will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt once again after Gully Boy in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He also has maverick South director S. Shankar's re-telling of his cult classic Anniyan and Rohit Shetty's Cirkus.

Deepika Padukone's upcoming films

Deepika will soon be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Pathaan, which is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan in her kitty.

Latest Entertainment News