Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone can’t stop admiring each other at IIFA Awards 2019, watch viral videos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone can’t stop admiring each other at IIFA Awards 2019

Bollywood duo Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone enjoy huge popularity. Not just their onscreen chemistry but with their off-screen romance as well, they prove to be the most adorable couple in B-town. Last night, the couple attended IIFA Awards 2019 which happened in Mumbai this year. While Deepika looked like a walking dream on the green carpet, Ranveer Singh outshone everyone with his quirky style.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh did not get clicked on the green carpet together, but there was hardly any second when they let go of each other’s hand when seated for the awards night. Inside pictures from IIFA 2019 have surfaced the internet in which DeepVeer can be seen involved in each other making fans go crazy. A video is going viral on the internet in which Ranveer and Deepika be seen talking to each other while holding hands. Check out-

Talking about the two actors’ appearances, Deepika Padukone opted to wear a purple Gaurav Gupta gown. The actress looked gorgeous in her attire, but her look would have got bonus points if she had chosen to drop her mile-long trail. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh met all the expectations of Fashion Police as he turned out in his quirky avatar. Ranveer wore a dashing outfit by Moschino and left everyone swooning. Check out Green carpet pictures here-

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Deepika Padukone looked like a dream at IIFA 2019 Green Carpet

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Deepika Padukone wore a Gaurav Gupta gown for the awards night

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ranveer Singh working out his charm at IIFA 2019 green carpet

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ranveer Singh making people go crazy with his charm

Ranveer Singh also bagged the Best Actor Award for his spectacular performance in the film Padmaavat. The actor played the role of an antagonist Alauddin Khalji in the film. His wife Deepika Padukone took home the Best Actress in 20 Years Award by Rekha.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh won Best Actor Award for Padmaavat

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone won Best Actress in 20 Years Award

Also read:

IIFA 2019 | Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh are best actors, Sriram Raghavan best director | HIGHLIGHTS

When Deepika Padukone forgot she's married to Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone refers to Ranveer Singh as 'trashcan', shares funny meme on Instagram

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page