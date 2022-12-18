Ranveer Singh credits Govinda for introducing rap to Bollywood; the actor recreates latter's song 'Stop that'

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Ranveer Singh on the sets of Indian Idol 13

The powerhouse of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh said that it was his ideal Govinda, who introduced the concept of rap in Bollywood. The team of Cirkus came for the promotion of the movie on the sets of Indian Idol 13 where Rohit Shetty revealed the hidden talent of Ranveer Singh and asked him to rap. The actor stunned the judges including Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya, and filmmaker Rohit Shetty with his rapping style.

Ranveer surprised the contestants, judges, and Jacquline Fernandes with his rendition of the song 'Meri Baatein Sunkar Hasna Nahi' featured on Govinda from his 1995 film Gambler also starring Shilpa Shetty. The song was originally sung by Devang Patel. Afterward, Rohit also praised Kolkata's Bidipta Chakroborty for her melodious performance on the romantic song from the movie 'Mohra' called 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' along with the singer and host Aditya Narayan. Rohit said, "You did amazing. So far I have heard many voices here and all have the qualities of a professional singer." Judged by Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya, 'Indian Idol 13' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Cirkus is slated to release on 23rd December 2022. At the recent trailer launch event, Ranveer praised Rohit Shetty for giving him the opportunity and said, "For the past 15 years, the most loved comedy in Hindi cinema is Golmaal. I have been waiting for 15 years to be part of a film like this and it is a dream come true to work with genius talents like Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever, and all our senior actors. Rohit sir always fulfills my dream, he was the first one to present me as a cop and now he made me do comedy. To make the audience laugh, we have made this film so that they forget all their worries".

Recently, Ranveer and Deepika made headlines as they are now the new neighbors of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. As per the media report, they bought a place that has a total 11,266 sq ft carpet area and a 1,300 sq ft exclusive terrace.

