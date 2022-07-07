Ranveer Singh confirms Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari's relationship, says 'they will go on double date with...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHARVARI On Koffee With Karan, Sharvari and Sunny Kaushal's relationship was confirmed

Ranveer Singh seemingly confirmed the dating rumours of Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress Sharvari Wagh and Sunny Kaushal on Koffee With Karan 7. When Ranveer appeared in the first episode of the celebrity chat show with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Alia Bhatt, he made a statement on Sharvari and Sunny's relationship. The two actors have been reportedly dating for some time but haven't confirmed the same in the media.

On Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar asked Ranveer who would Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal go on a double date with, Ranveer named Sunny and Sharvari. He thus confirmed their relationship rumours.

Sunny and Sharvari have been co-stars in Kabir Khan directed web series The Forgotten Army. They ignited relationship rumours when Sharvari was seen at Vicky and Katrina's wedding in Jaipur last year because it was a close event and only limited people from the film industry were invited. Sharvari had also shared many pictures from the event on social media with Vicky, Katrina and others.