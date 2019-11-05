Ranveer Singh calls his make-up artist 'bhabhi.' Watch video

Only a few stars can entertain people as Ranveer Singh does, even off the screen. The actor proved it once again when he was in the national capital recently to dance at a high-profile wedding. A lot of pictures and videos are doing the rounds on the internet where Ranveer is seen flaunting his moves to the beats of his hit songs "Tattad tattad" from "Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela" and "Aankh Maarey" from "Simmba".

However, the video that seems to be have left fans excited is actually not a performance -- it is a random clip where Ranveer is seen calling popular make-up artist Guneet Virdi his "bhabhi". The video has gone viral on the social media, partly for Ranveer's swag, but also for Guneet's witty rejoinder.

"When Ranveer Singh calls you bhabhi. Dil ke armaaan ansuon me beh gaye," Guneet wrote on Instagram along with the video

Before attending the Delhi wedding, Ranveer had taken to Instagram to post a funny line announcing that he was available as "Entertainer for Hire". The post garnered a lot of funny responses from social media users, including his wife Deepika Padukone.

"Contact @deepikapadukone for bookings! @ranveersingh," she wrote.

On the film front, Ranveer will be next seen in "'83."