Ranveer Singh bizarre red-hoodie look makes a little girl cry. Video trends

Actor Ranveer Singh was spotted wearing an extra-long red hoodie paired with black denim and a sunglass, Ranveer was also seen carrying a portable speaker with him

New Delhi Updated on: October 02, 2019 17:39 IST
Apart from his stellar performances on-screen, actor Ranveer Singh is also known for his offbeat and bizarre fashion statements. He is often on the target of internet trolls because of his unusual cloth and dressing style.

Ranveer was recently spotted outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai where fans of the star were already waiting to catch a look of the actor.  Dressed in an extra-long red hoodie paired with black denim and a sunglass, Ranveer was also seen carrying a portable speaker with him.

After the actor was done posing for the paparazzi, he moved towards his car where fans surrounded him to click a picture.  While everybody around a busy clicking pictures a little girl who was accompanied by man started crying as Ranveer approached her. The entire incident was caught on camera and the video is going viral on the internet.

Lil kiddo got scared of i Baba 🙄🤔

Ranveer Singh’s latest avatar has divided his fans, while some supported the actor for experimenting with his looks, others weren’t kind with their words. 

Fan's reaction

Fan's reaction

Fan's reaction

Fan's reaction

Fan's reaction

Fan's reaction

On the work front the actor is currently busy with shooting for Kabir Khan’s ‘83’, he will be seen essaying the role of former India Cricket team captain, Kapil Dev. Apart from Ranveer the film will also star Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi,  Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu in important roles. Deepika will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev’s wife- Romi Bhatia.

 

