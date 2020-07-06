Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKAPADUKONE/ROHANSHRESHTHA Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Wishes pour in from Deepika Padukone, Anisha, friends and fans

Bollywood's one of the most talked-about actor Ranveer Singh is celebrating his 35th birthday today on July 6. Wishes are pouring in from all over the world for the 'Band Baaja Baaraat' actor who will be celebrating his birthday amid COVID-19 lockdown in the country. However, his close friends, fans and family are making it sure that he has an amazing one this year. This is the reason why everyone is sending their birthday wishes on various social media platforms. The first wish came from Anisha, who happens to be his sister-in-law, who shared a quirky post for her 'jeeja ji' on his birthday. Next in line, came Ranveer's close buddy and photographer Rohan Shrestha who shared an adorable childhood photo of the Simmba star. For those who were waiting for his wife and actor Deepika Padukone's wish for her husband, she also showed her love by commenting on Ranveer's post for Lootera.

Talking about Anisha who rarely posts on social media, on the occasion of his birthday she shared a quirky wish for him saying, "Janamdin ki hardik shubh kamnaye, jijaji (Best wishes to you on your birthday, jijaji)." She even added a funny gif of Ranveer doing bhangra to her Instagram story. Have a look:

Image Source : INSTA Anisha's birthday post for Ranveer

Rohan shared a throwback photo from Ranveer's childhood in which he was seen wearing a turtleneck white tee with shorts. The Bajirao Mastani actor is seen holding a huge placard with a message for the environment saying, "Vote for Mumbai Safai Sangh" written on it. Along with it he wrote, "Happy birthday @RanveerOfficial."

While for Deepika, when Ranveer celebrated seven years of Lootera through an Instagram post, Deepika appreciated him and dropped a heart emoji, along with a comment reading, "One of your best performances!"

Image Source : INSTA Deepika's comment on Ranveer's video

Ahead of the lockdown, Ranveer Singh had wrapped the shooting schedules of two of his upcoming movies - '83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Directed by Kabir Khan, '83 was scheduled to release in April but was postponed indefinitely as the coronavirus lockdown was imposed. Ranveer will also feature in a cameo in Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, which will release in cinemas. Ranveer's upcoming projects also include Karan Johar's period drama Takht.

