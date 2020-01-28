Ranveer Singh as Murad takes class of South Bombay boys in Gully Boy deleted scene

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy was one of the critically acclaimed films of the year 2019 which gained accolades for its story as well the acting of the star cast. The film directed by Zoya Akhtar also had Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz in supporting roles. Well now, the makers are treating the fans once again by sharing the deleted scenes from the film that are enough to raise the excitement quotient. The recently shared video shows the lead actor in his role of Murad taking a dig at some south Bombay boys in what seems to be a college canteen.

The scene shows Murad and his friend Salman walking in the canteen and soon being approached by two collegemates who walk in to make a proposal to them. What appears is they are asking for something in their code language to which Ranveer teaches them a lesson by proposing a barter by saying, "Even I haven’t tried any South Bombay boys before. So? Do you wanna strike a deal?" This makes the SoBo boys take an instant leave from the table. Watch it out:

This isn't the first deleted scene as previously another one was shared that featured a rap battle between Siddhant aka MC Sher and D’evil. Check it here:

Talking about the musical drama, it was based on an aspiring street rapper from Mumbai’s Dharavi slums. The film released in February and also became India’s official entry to the Oscars.

Watch Gully Boy Trailer here:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page